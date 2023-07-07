Turkiye orders opposition channel off air for a week

ISTANBUL: Turkiye´s media regulator on Thursday ordered an opposition channel off the air for a week for comments made by its chief editor about jailed Kurdish militant Abdullah Ocalan.
Tele1 editor Merdan Yanardag was arrested and put in pre-trial detention on June 27 for allegedly spreading “terrorist propaganda” and “praising criminals” on air.
Yanardag questioned why Ocalan -- who headed an insurgency waged by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers´ Party (PKK) until his capture by Turkish forces in 1999 -- was still being held in solitary confinement on a prison island in the Sea of Marmara.
