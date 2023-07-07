Israel strikes Lebanon after anti-tank missile fire

GHAJAR: The Israeli army struck southern Lebanon after an anti-tank missile launched from its northern neighbour exploded in the border area between the two foes on Thursday.

The latest military action came three months after the two countries saw their worst cross-border fire in years.

It also comes at a time of rising tension between Israel and Arab countries after Israel carried out its biggest military operation in years in the occupied West Bank targeting the Jenin refugee camp, a densely populated urban area and militant stronghold.

“A launch was carried out from Lebanese territory which exploded adjacent to the border in Israeli territory,” said a statement from the Israeli army.

“In response, the IDF (Israeli military) is currently striking the area from which the launch was carried out in Lebanese territory,” said an army statement shortly before midday (0900 GMT).

Later on Thursday, the army said that after assessing the shrapnel, it was found to be “an anti-tank missile”.

“Some of its parts fell in Lebanon and some parts fell adjacent to the fence in the town of Ghajar in Israeli territory,” it said, adding it was still unclear who had fired the missile.

An army spokesman had earlier said it was a mortar round.

A spokesman for the town of Ghajar, Bilal al-Khatib, said the projectile struck “close to homes and, if it wasn´t for God´s kindness, it would have hit people”.

Lebanon´s official National News Agency said Israel had subsequently fired “more than 15 artillery shells”, which hit around the communities of Kfar Chouba and Halta.