EU lawmakers urge international probe of Greece migrant tragedy

BRUSSELS: EU lawmakers on Thursday pushed for an independent probe into a migrant boat tragedy off Greece in which hundreds of people are believed to have died, calling an internal investigation by Athens inadequate.

That stance, also backed by the European Union´s Fundamental Rights Agency, seeks to shine a light on the June capsizing of an overcrowded vessel headed from North Africa to Europe.

“Maybe 600 people” drowned and “around” 110 people were rescued, EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson told MEPs, based on information from Greek authorities.

She said the fishing trawler had apparently been used by Egyptian smugglers who sailed it empty from Egypt to pick up to 750 people in Libya for the Mediterranean crossing to Europe.

She said the migrants were packed into the “very, very overcrowded boat” according to how much they paid: Pakistani men “stacked” on the bottom, women and children in the middle, and those with “high status” on top.