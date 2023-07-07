Four dead after missile strikes apartment block in Ukraine

LVIV, Ukraine: A missile that hit an apartment block in Ukraine´s Lviv killed four people on Thursday, in what its mayor said was the biggest attack on civilian infrastructure in the city since the start of the Russian invasion.

While Russia regularly pounds Ukraine with missiles, artillery and drones, the Lviv region in the west, hundreds of kilometres from the frontlines and near the Polish border, has largely been spared the aerial onslaughts.

“An apartment building was damaged as a result of the Russian missile attack,” Ukraine´s Interior Minister Igor Klymenko wrote on Telegram.

“The 3rd and 4th floors in two sections of the house were destroyed... As of 7:00 am (0400 GMT), 4 people were killed, 9 were injured.”

Rescuers were working to reach those still trapped under rubble, he said.

AFP footage showed emergency responders clearing rubble and wood from the gutted first floor of a building in the city.

Cars covered in dust and with their windows blown out lined a pavement piled with debris.

One elderly lady carried a cage with a bird inside away from the scene.

“I woke up from the first explosion, but we didn´t have time to leave the apartment,” Olya, 37, told AFP. “There was a second explosion, the ceiling started to fall, my mother was immediately hit,” she said.

“I got to the window, started screaming, and in about half an hour the rescuers got to me, took me out and took me to the 8th hospital,” Olya added.

“I came back and found out that my mother had died, my neighbours had died. At this point, it seems that I was the only one who survived from the fourth floor. It´s a miracle.”

More than 50 apartments were “ruined” and a dormitory at Lviv Polytechnic University was damaged, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi posted on Telegram. An office building had been damaged and a school building had been destroyed, he said.