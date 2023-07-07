Zaka to head PCB delegation for ICC meetings

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee members have reposed full confidence in the abilities of Zaka Ashraf who will lead a three-member Pakistan delegation to ICC Annual meetings to be held in the South African city of Durban.

Besides Zaka, Chief Operating Officer (COO) PCB Salman Naseer, and Faisal Hasnain will represent the country in the meeting.

“The committee members reposed trust in the three-member delegation, which will represent Pakistan in the meeting.

We sought their opinion on different matters confronting Pakistan cricket and are taking along all suggestions,” Zaka said while talking to ‘The News’.

Important issues like the annual report and future plans will be discussed in the board and ICC executives meeting. The ICC T20 World Cup 2024, which is scheduled to take place in the West Indies and United States (US), will be discussed in the meeting.

The ICC will look at the infrastructure for the World Cup in the US, which will be hosting any international cricket event for the first time.