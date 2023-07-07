Zaka approves sending expenditure’ details to ministry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf directed the concerned to hand over all the details of expenditures and extra-constitutional spending (if any) of the last six months to the Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC).

Zaka directed the concerned official to show respect to the ministry’s queries as these are aimed at betterment of cricket in the country.

“The ministry has repeatedly asked for the details of the expenditures, hiring and firing. The details should have been submitted with the ministry long back. These must be sent to the ministry at the earliest.”

Zaka said his team would make all-out efforts to earn Pakistan its genuine status in the international cricket community.

“We would ensure Pakistan get the status it deserves in international cricket.”

He also emphasized on bringing transparency in the affairs of the cricket board. Zaka provided reassurance to the members that grievances regarding the elections of the Regions and Associations will be redressed and he guaranteed transparent elections for the Regions and Associations.

The PCB Management Committee chairman called on the concerned to make an effort to improve facilities for the fans at cricketing venues.

“Facilities will be improved for cricket fans which include up-gradation of hospitality boxes and bringing improvement in Abbottabad, Hyderabad and Mirpur stadiums. Also keeping in mind the longstanding desire of the cricket fans of Peshawar, the early completion of Arbab Niaz Stadium should be ensured so that the fans of Peshawar can also enjoy PSL matches.”

Zaka mentioned that they would give full attention to the improvement of cricket and on the upcoming matters related to ACC Asia Cup and ICC World Cup.

Earlier, Zaka chaired the first meeting of Pakistan Cricket Board’s Management Committee Thursday morning at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. Director National Cricket Academy Zakir Khan and other officers warmly welcomed Zaka on his arrival. At the beginning of the meeting, all the members of the management committee unanimously expressed their full confidence in Zaka Ashraf.

The members said that they would work together with Zaka Ashraf for the betterment of cricket, the appointment of Zaka Ashraf as Chairman Management Committee will bring laurels for Pakistan cricket. In the meeting, Chief Financial Officer Javed Murtaza briefed the members of the committee on the PCB’s budgetary affairs.

The chairman of the management committee was also briefed on important issues including the constructions of stadia, central contracts of players.

At the end of the meeting, the management committee approved Zaka Ashraf, Salman Naseer and Faisal Hasnain as the PCB representatives to participate in the ICC meeting.

He said he wanted to give a befitting farewell to Najam Sethi. “Our aim is to work for the betterment of the game of cricket in the country.

There is a need for a marked improvement in matters relating to the Asia Cup and World Cup.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Zaka and Sethi had been in contention for the top position in the board but Sethi withdrew himself saying he did not want to become a reason for a political confrontation in the country.

Zaka is close to the leadership of Pakistan People's Party while Sethi is close to the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. Both parties are currently part of the ruling coalition in the country.