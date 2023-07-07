We are ready to play ‘anyone, anywhere’ in India: Babar

KARACHI: October 15. Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad. The world of cricket might be fixated on this date and venue where Pakistan will take on old rivals India in a much-hyped ICC World Cup match later this year.

But ask Babar Azam and the Pakistan captain will tell you that he and his team are not just focussing on the big game against India.

"I am thinking that we are going to play the World Cup -- not just against India," he told reporters on Thursday here at the National Stadium on the sidelines of a preparatory camp ahead of the tour of Sri Lanka.

"We are not focusing on one team. There are nine other teams, so only if we beat them will we reach the final," stressed Babar.

Babar might have tried to play down the potentially explosive encounter but his comments are unlikely to curb the hype surrounding the game which is expected to played in front of a packed crowd of over 132,000. However, the game remains in doubt considering that the government is yet to clear the national team's World Cup visit to India, who lasted hosted Pakistan way back in 2012.

Pakistan had raised objections at their World Cup venues in India but its protest was rejected by the International Cricket Council.

Pakistan are scheduled to play their nine league matches in five cities, their first stop being the south Indian city of Hyderabad. There they play Netherlands and Sri Lanka - the two qualifiers from Zimbabwe - on October 6 and 12 respectively. Their next fixture is the big one, travelling west to Ahmedabad for the India game on October 15. They then go down south to Bengaluru to play Australia on October 20, and onward to Chennai, where Afghanistan await on October 23 and South Africa too on October 27. Pakistan then shuttle between Kolkata (v Bangladesh) and Bengaluru (v New Zealand) on October 31 and November 4 respectively, before finishing their league-stage fixtures against England in Kolkata.

Babar said that his team will be ready to play at any venue.

"In our thought, wherever the cricket will be played, wherever the matches are, we are going to play there. Because as professionals that is what we do, you have to be ready for everything. You prepare yourself for different conditions and in every environment and that is what we call a challenge and you take it to live up to it. Me, as a player and captain, I aspire to score runs in every country, dominate and win Pakistan games. So this is all we have in mind and not only that we're going to play against one team."

Most Pakistan players are currently in Karachi, attending a conditioning camp before their two-match Test series in Sri Lanka. The series starts July 16 in Galle, with Pakistan playing their first Test after a gap of six months. The second Test is in Colombo from July 24.

In the last ICC World Test Championship cycle, Pakistan were derailed in their home series with scorelines of 0-1 against Australia, 0-3 against England, and a drawn series against New Zealand. The Sri Lanka Test series is the first away series for Pakistan in the 2023-2025 cycle, and also have away tours of Australia (three Tests) and South Africa (two) lined up. They will host England (three), West Indies (two), and Bangladesh (two) at home.

"When you reflect back on the championship, you look out for all the positives and mainly what we were lacking in," Babar said. "We did look back and plucked a few points. We'll try to start this cycle in a positive way and up our game by 5-10 percent. We talked about taking our partnerships longer and with the ball, we have to take wickets. With the bat, if we were going with 3.5 [run rate], so now we have to change our game to try and go with 4."

On a question about taking a leaf out of the book on how England and Australia play Test cricket, Babar insisted that his side has its own way of playing.

"As a captain, the approach is to win matches and always look to have a result," he said. "Every team has a mindset and they play in their way.

We try to play our best game and apply ourselves. For example, we went on to chase 360 [342] in Galle last year with our game. It happens when you have to score at the rate of three or four but sometimes you have to be defensive so it's the need of the hour that dictates how you going to go into the situation. You learn every day and try to add new things to the

system." —with inputs from agencies