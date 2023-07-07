Hamza 3/4 seed in World Juniors

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top junior player Hamza Khan is 3/4 seed at World Junior Squash Championship. The organisers announced the draws and seedings of the event on Thursday.
According to the draws, Hamza is seeded 3/4 and got bye in the first round while Huzaifa Ibhrahim is to face Ian Miguel De Sousa from Macao and Moeen-ud-Din is drawn against Shane Buckle from New Zealand.
It is to be noted that Pakistan Squash Federation has sponsored Hamza and Moeen for the event while Huzaifa has been sponsored by Jahanzeb Masood, a former national player now based in the US.
“The father of Moeen is working with PSF. Therefore he got sponsorship despite the fact that he is a below average player,” said a source while talking to ‘The News’.
