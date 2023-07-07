Women’s skills camp starts

LAHORE: The skills camp for the Pakistan women's team started here at the National Cricket Academy on Thursday.

The first day of the five-day skills camp was cancelled due to rain. The players participated in gym training on the day.

The first phase of the camp will continue at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore until July 9, with 20 players participating. The second phase of the skills camp will take place in Karachi from July 13 to 17.