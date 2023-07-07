Pakistan’s athletics squad to fly to Bangkok on July 9

LAHORE: Pakistan’s athletics squad will fly out of Lahore for Bangkok on July 9 to feature in the Asian Athletics Championship which will be held in Bangkok from July 12 to 16.

The team comprises Mohammad Yasir Sultan (WAPDA), sprinters Shajar Abbas (WAPDA), Abdul Moeed (PAF) and Esha Imran (WAPDA). Rana Sajjad will be accompanying the squad as the coach. He is training the the sprinters here at the Punjab Stadium while Yasir is receiving training from Fayyaz Hussain Bukhari.

Sajjad said he expected the sprinters to do well in the event. “Everyone wants to win a medal. InshaAllah we will perform well,” he told 'The News' here on Thursday. About Pakistan’s top sprinter Shajar he said he has improved, hoping he will achieve his personal best in Bangkok. About Esha Imran, he said the way she is performing here she can be on the final list in Bangkok. “Last time with 20.84 bronze medal had been got in the Asian Championship. And we are at 20.56 and it will be seen what type of competitors we get there but I am confident we will perform better. We have a chance in the 200m,” he said.