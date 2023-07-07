CITY PULSE

Nazia, a distressed resident of Korangi Zaman Town, on Thursday made a heartfelt appeal to the higher police...
The central president of the PPP Women’s Department and member of the Sindh Assembly, Faryal Talpur, visited the...
The Counter-Terrorism Department of the Sindh Police apprehended two brothers on Thursday for their alleged...
The Sindh Higher Education Commission and a visiting delegation from the University of Essex held a meeting with the...
Religious leaders and members of the Christian, Hindu, and Sikh communities in Karachi on Thursday participated in a...
Once converted into a corporation, the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board will have magisterial powers and a dedicated...