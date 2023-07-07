Woman appeals to higher authorities to recover missing daughter

Nazia, a distressed resident of Korangi Zaman Town, on Thursday made a heartfelt appeal to the higher police authorities, urging them to take immediate action to recover her missing five-year-old daughter.

The girl, Isha Fatima, had been missing for the past 12 days, causing immense anguish and worry for the family.

Narrating her ordeal, Nazia revealed that despite extensive efforts from the family members, there had been no sign or trace of her daughter Fatima.

The family had conducted thorough searches in every possible location, reaching out to neighbours, friends, and acquaintances, but all their efforts had been in vain.

With each passing day, the concern for the safety and well-being of the little girl grows. Recognising the seriousness of the situation, Nazia promptly lodged a report with the local Zaman Town police station, hoping for swift intervention from the authorities.

However, as the search continues with no breakthrough, she had now taken the matter to the higher police authorities, appealing for their urgent attention and decisive action in recovering her daughter.