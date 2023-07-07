Faryal Talpur pays tribute to Dr Bilqees Malik

The central president of the PPP Women’s Department and member of the Sindh Assembly, Faryal Talpur, visited the residence of the late Dr Bilqees Malik in the Larkana city to offer her condolences and recited Fateha for the late Dr Bilqees Malik.

Paying her tribute to the late Bilqees Malik, the PPP leader said she had come to Larkana from abroad, settled there upon the request of Shaheed Zulfiqar Bhutto and she dedicated her entire life to providing medical and social services to the people of Larkana.

Faryal Talpur said the late Dr Bilqees Malik would always live in the hearts of the entire Pakistani nation, including the people of Larkana.

Former Sindh interior minister Sohail Anwar Sial, Larkana Mayor Anwar Luhur, Deputy Mayor Ameen Shaikh, Larkana City PPP President Khair Mohammad Shaikh, and other party leaders and workers were also present with Faryal Talpur.