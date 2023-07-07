Two brothers held for generating funds for banned militant outfit

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh Police apprehended two brothers on Thursday for their alleged involvement in generating funds for a banned militant organisation. The operation took place during a targeted raid in the Lasi Goth area, leading to the successful arrest of the suspects.

CTD officials said that the detained individuals, identified as Zakir Hussain and Zameer Hussain, were members of the outlawed militant organisation. The brothers were allegedly responsible for collecting funds on behalf of the banned group.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the CTD launched the operation and managed to apprehend the suspects without any resistance. During the raid, law enforcement personnel also seized a significant amount of collected donations, as well as receipts, which served as evidence of their illegal activities. The funds were believed to have been accumulated over a period of eight years.