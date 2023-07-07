University of Essex delegation meets Pakistani academics for educational collaboration

The Sindh Higher Education Commission (SHEC) and a visiting delegation from the University of Essex held a meeting with the heads of some public and private sector universities of Pakistan to foster relations between higher education institutes in Pakistan and the United Kingdom (UK).

The meeting focused on collaboration in the undergraduate, postgraduate and research programmes.

The meeting was presided over by SHEC Chairman Prof Dr SM Tariq Rafi. The visiting delegation from the University of Essex was led by Vanessa Potter, Global Vice President International Development.

The Pakistani academics who participated in the meeting included Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (Szabist) President Shahnaz Wazir Ali, Szabist Academics Vice President Prof Dr Altaf Mukati, Institute of Business Management Acting Rector Prof Dr Tariq Rahim Soomro, Bahria University Management Studies Professor Dr Mustaghis-ur-Rahman and NED University of Engineering and Technology Vice Chancellor Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodi.

The SHEC chairman apprised the gathering about the importance of fostering collaborative efforts between universities in Pakistan and the UK. “Pakistan and the UK enjoy a cordial, longstanding relationship where education is one of the key areas of interest. I appreciate the University of Essex in its efforts to create new opportunities for our students who are seeking education in the UK, and come up with out-of-the-box solutions for them, given the current economic situation,” said Prof Rafi.