Minorities participate in protest demo against Sweden incident

Religious leaders and members of the Christian, Hindu, and Sikh communities in Karachi on Thursday participated in a protest demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club to show their resentment against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

The demonstration was held under the aegis of the Minorities’ Wing of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI).

Speaking on the occasion, Karachi JI chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman urged the European countries to take stern action against the miscreants in their territories who deliberately committed acts to hurt the sentiments of one billion Muslims around the world.

He said the United Nations should declare the act of desecration of the holy books of any religion and insulting any practice of Islam a criminal offence for taking due punitive action against those involved in such heinous acts. He said that due steps should be taken at the global level for preventing the recurrence of such anti-Islam acts in developed countries.

Rehman expressed gratitude to the members of Christian, Hindu, and Sikh communities in the city for taking part in the demonstration.

He said the teachings of Islam stood for the promotion of peace, tolerance, and fraternal feelings in society and for protecting the worship places of the followers of all religions. He said every citizen of an Islamic state had equal fundamental rights while followers of every religion were free to practise their religion.

Speaking at the demonstration, Cardinal Joseph Coutts condemned the sorrowful incident in Sweden under the patronage of the Swedish government.

He said the UN should probe into the incident and make sure that the culprits in Sweden were handed down stern punishment. He also urged the UN to adopt laws at the global level to protect the sanctity of Islam.

Dr Sabir Michael expressed gratitude to the JI for staging the demonstration and for letting the representatives of religious minorities register their protest against the condemnable incident in Sweden. He said that there was resentment among the followers of every religion after the tragic anti-Islam incident in Sweden.