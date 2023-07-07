Water corporation to have magisterial powers, dedicated police station: Wahab

Once converted into a corporation, the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) will have magisterial powers and a dedicated police station.

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab said this while talking to media representatives during his visit to the KWSB head office on Thursday.

He said the corporation would take action against water theft. He added that municipal magistrates would be appointed in the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) by August 6, and notified hydrants would be digitised and their details made available on the KWSB’s website.

He announced that the sewage lines in Karachi would be changed gradually and equitable distribution of water would be ensured in the city.

Upon his arrival, the mayor, who is now also the chairman of the KWSB, was welcomed by the managing director and chief executive officer of the water board, Syed Salahuddin, Chief Operating Officer Asadullah Khan, Deputy Managing Director Revenue Muhammad Saqib and others.

The general secretary of the District South Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Karamullah Waqasi, and others also accompanied the mayor.

Wahab directed that chlorine be added to the water in swimming pools, mosques and other places where water consumption was high to protect citizens from the deadly disease of naegleria. He said the swimming pools in the city should be inspected to ensure that their water was free of the naegleria bacteria.

He assured that all matters of the water board would be conducted in a transparent manner. He said the water board should plan how and at which places it would use its machinery during the coming rainy season in collaboration with the KMC for drainage of water.

Wahab explained that in order to prevent urban flooding in the city in case of rainfall, daily work was going on at 50 to 55 sites of storm water drains.

He added that water should be distributed in a fair manner in the city as some areas received water daily while others did not get water for weeks. He asked the KWSB to take action against theft or waste of water wherever they happened.

The mayor stressed that 550 million gallons of water supply was insufficient for Karachi, but if its distribution was done in a fair way, the water crisis in the city could be solved to a large extent. Even in the fair distribution, he said, there would be some opposition, but water had to be provided to every area of the city. “It is part of our responsibilities,” he said.

Wahab said he wanted to serve the people and improve administrative matters without taking politics into consideration. He added that the political matters would be dealt with in the City Council and the assembly.

He said the citizens of Karachi had high hopes from their elected representatives. “I would like to go along with it and an excellent example of this has come out on the occasion of Eidul Azha. The local representatives of the Jamaat-e-Islami and PTI held our hands and together we successfully completed the garbage disposal operation,” he said.

Regarding the expected rains in the coming days, he said all political parties should put political differences aside and come forward with the spirit of service.

He said there would be no compromise on the services to the citizens of Karachi.

Wahab added that he had earlier worked in the KMC but the water board was a new experience for him and he would try to address the complaints of the citizens.

He said that he would soon start directly hearing complaints of the citizens regarding sewage once a week so that these complaints could be redressed in the shortest possible time. He also directed the water board to bring improvement in the recovery as better recovery would lead to better payment of employee arrears and pensions.