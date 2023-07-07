People from across Sindh to benefit from health facility to be set up in Jamshoro: Dr Azra

Hyderabad: The Liaquat University Hospital, Jamshoro, is setting up a 100-bed hospital for newborn children with modern facilities such as an intensive care unit, ventilators and a laboratory to conduct all pathology tests of children. People of 18 districts of the province, including Hyderabad, will benefit from the new facility.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho said this on Thursday as she addressed the foundation-stone-laying ceremony for the Maternal and Child Health Hospital to be established in Jamshoro with the support of the Japanese government

Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ikramuddin Ujan, Medical Superintendent Dr Shahid Islam Junejo, ISRA University Vice Chancellor Prof Nazir Ashraf Laghari, MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan, Japanese Consul General Nakagawa Yasushi, chairmen and deans of various departments of the university and civil society representatives attended the event.

Dr Azra told representatives of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) that health facilities throughout Sindh were in a good state compared to other provinces of the country as more work was being done regarding health in Sindh.

She added that the first priority of the health department was to provide treatment facilities to the patients in the hospitals, for which the Sindh government had been providing funds worth billions of rupees to the hospitals.

She said poor patients came to government hospitals with the hope that they would be cured and they considered the government hospitals their only hope.