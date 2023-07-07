Police fail to identify suspect involved in sexual assault on woman

Police have been unable to arrest a suspect who attempted a sexual assault on a veiled woman in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area.

The incident had come to light on Wednesday when CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media.

The man was seen wearing a mask in the CCTV footage. Police have not even identified him. A special team headed by the Gulshan-e-Iqbal SP and comprising SHOs Arshad Afridi and Adeel has been formed to investigate the incident. Despite the passage of several hours after the video of the attempted sexual assault on a street in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, no headway has been made.

Police, however, maintained that they had identified the woman, but her family was not willing to cooperate in any way.

They added that the watchman of the street had also been detained for investigation as who was present there at the time of the incident.

The investigators say that the identification of the suspect is technically difficult because he was wearing a mask.

It may be noted that a few years ago in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area, several incidents were reported in which a mysterious man stabbed and injured women on streets, which spread fear and panic among the people.

Police could not also trace the suspect or suspects involved in those incidents despite passage of several years.