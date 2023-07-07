Man kills son for testifying against him

A man killed his teenage son in the Manghopir area on Thursday. Meanwhile, four people, including a woman, were injured in firing incidents in different areas of the city.

The incident in Manghopir took place at a house in Rasool Baksh Goth within the limits of the Manghopir police station. Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the area and transported the casualty to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the deceased was identified as 18-year-old Zulfiqar.

Police said the victim’s father, Gul Hassan Chandio, killed him by hitting his head with an iron rod as the victim had testified against his father about his involvement in a cow theft case before Eidul Azha.

SHO Khalid Abbasi said a cow was stolen in the area before Eidul Azha and people had questioned Zulfiqar about it who told them that his father had stolen the cow and later sold it.

Chandio and Zulfiqar had an argument over the matter on Thursday, in which the father hit his son’s head with a rod and fled the scene.

The victim was unmarried and working as a watchman in the area. He hailed from rural Sindh.

Other family members of the teenager would register a case after the burial, police said, adding that they had started search for the fleeing suspect.

Separately, two people, Deen Muhammad and Arif, were shot and injured during a dispute in the Nazimabad area. They were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Police said statements of both the injured were being recorded and a case would be registered.

In another incident, a 28-year-old man, Rasool Shah, son of Lashkar Khan, was injured for offering resistance during a mugging bid in Manzoor Colony within the limits of the Baloch Colony Police Station. He was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old woman, Iqra, daughter of Taj, was injured in firing during a brawl near the Super Highway within the limits of the Site Super Highway Industrial Area police station. She was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Further investigations are under way.