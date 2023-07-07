Sharjeel orders early completion of Red Line BRT project

Sindh Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has emphasized the need to spare no effort to resolve the issues encountered in the Red Line BRT project and said that the BRT project holds the potential to benefit millions of people in Karachi.

Chairing a high-level meeting regarding the Red Line BRT project on Thursday, he issued instructions to expedite the construction work of the Red Line BRT project and ensure its timely completion.

The provincial minister emphasized that the early completion of the BRT project required the collective efforts of all stakeholders. It is essential to make diligent efforts to minimize any inconvenience faced by the citizens during the project’s construction, he said.

In the meeting, the progress and challenges encountered in the Red Line BRT project were discussed. Additionally, the meeting addressed the advancements made in the construction of he underpass from Tank Chowk to Safuran Chowrangi Karachi, as part of the Red Line BRT project.

During the meeting, a committee was established with the purpose of closely monitoring and evaluating the daily progress of the Red Line BRT project.

The meeting was attended by Secretary of Transport Saleem Rajput, CEO Trans Karachi Tufail Palijo, Chairman Trans Karachi BOD Suresh Lodhi, MD Sindh Mass Transit Authority Kamal Dayo, a representative from the Asian Development Bank, Shaukat Ali Alvi, GM Trans Karachi Pir Sajjad, BRT Consultant Sir James, Sohail Abidi, and other participants.

Following the meeting, a monitoring and review committee, led by Transport Secretary Saleem Rajput, conducted a comprehensive physical inspection of the Red Line BRT project. The committee assessed the ongoing construction work and identified potential issues for further review and resolution.