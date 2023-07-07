MQM-P warns of stern public reaction to Karachi’s power woes

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan on Thursday demanded that the federal government should take the due corrective measures to ensure that power consumers in Karachi shouldn’t suffer daily on account of inflated power bills and recurring power failures during the peak summer.

The demand to this effect was conveyed by an MQM-P delegation, led by its convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, which met Federal Energy Minister Khurrum Dastgir Khan.

The energy minister was warned of stern public reaction in Karachi if there was no let-up in the prolonged and recurring power failures and the sending of alleged inflated bills to power consumers in the provincial capital.

The delegation informed the minister that the power consumers had to regularly shoulder an excessive financial burden passed onto them in the power bills, caused due to the unchecked issue of electricity pilferage in the city.

The MQM-P demanded that more than one power companies should be granted an electricity distribution licence in Karachi as per the international energy standards and practices for the big cities.

The delegation members said the introduction of such a competitive regime in the power sector would ensure an inexpensive and uninterrupted supply of electricity to the power consumers in Karachi.

The energy minister supported the suggestion given by the MQM-P and also assured the delegation that due action would be taken against K-Electric due to its unsatisfactory performance.

No change in Lyari

There has been no change in K-Electric’s load-shedding schedule in Lyari, announced the power utility in a press statement on Thursday. The schedule is also available on K-Electric’s website.

Commenting on the suspension of the power supply in some areas of Lyari, the spokesperson for K-Electric said that since March, there had been no change in the load-shedding schedule in Lyari.

Load-shedding, the spokesperson said, depends on power theft and payment of dues in the area. Collective outstanding bills in the areas of Dhobi Ghat, Nawah Lane, Chaki Wara, Gul Muhammad Lane, Singo Lane, Shah Wali Ullah Road and Ghousia Road amounts to more than Rs10 billion.

“Many facilitation camps and bill payment schemes were organised by KE to encourage customers to pay their bills. It is difficult for the power utility to provide free electricity,” the press statement added.

The K-Electric stressed that timely payment of bills leads to the reduction or elimination of load-shedding. Thus, citizens are requested to pay bills on time and cooperate with the power utility’s efforts to curb electricity theft so that the power supply could be improved.

For further complaints and support, customers may also reach out to K-Electric’s social media platforms or via call center 118 and SMS Service 8119, as well as WhatsApp 24/7 self-service portal.