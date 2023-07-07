Self-service

There has been a decades-long trend of politicians pursuing their interests at the expense of the people’s welfare in the country. This is evident from the kinds of bills that are passed in our legislature. For example, the National Assembly recently approved a bill limiting the term of disqualification of parliamentarians to five years.
Those banned for life, such as Nawaz Sharif and Jahangir Tareen, can now get back into office. Just look at how rapidly and decisively our politicians move to help each other. If
only they could demonstrate the same qualities when it comes to legislation that
will benefit the majority.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
The recent IMF deal ought to elicit some sober reflection about how our economy has been run these past few decades...
The recent desecration of the Holy Quran by an individual in Sweden has offended Muslims across the globe. The West...
I am writing to express my concern over the damaged and dusty furniture in Karachi University. As a student, I have...
In the last 10 years, the rapid advancement in the development of private housing societies has badly damaged the...
Unfortunately, several rural health centres, dispensaries and basic health units in the upper region of Sindh have...
Sindh, like the rest of the country, faced catastrophic rainfall and floods in 2022. Scores lost their lives, many...