Self-service

There has been a decades-long trend of politicians pursuing their interests at the expense of the people’s welfare in the country. This is evident from the kinds of bills that are passed in our legislature. For example, the National Assembly recently approved a bill limiting the term of disqualification of parliamentarians to five years.

Those banned for life, such as Nawaz Sharif and Jahangir Tareen, can now get back into office. Just look at how rapidly and decisively our politicians move to help each other. If

only they could demonstrate the same qualities when it comes to legislation that

will benefit the majority.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad