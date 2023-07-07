Hold the confetti

The recent IMF deal ought to elicit some sober reflection about how our economy has been run these past few decades rather than the jubilation we have seen at the top. I am baffled by how our leaders can trumpet the fact that we are the Muslim world’s only nuclear power and then not be more embarrassed that we have to chase after bailouts. Furthermore, I fear that this bailout will give our country a respite for up to a year only and we will be back in the same situation soon. It was not long ago when the PTI government was bragging about its deal with the IMF and telling us that the economy was back on track. Alas, we did not stay on track for very long.

Now, the PDM is telling us exactly the same thing. We have heard this numerous times from our rulers over the past decades and every time we have fallen back to square one. Unless our politicians set aside their personal vendettas and agree on core principles to take the country forward, I am afraid this farce will keep recurring every few years.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad