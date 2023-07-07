Rising hate

The recent desecration of the Holy Quran by an individual in Sweden has offended Muslims across the globe. The West needs to understand that there is a difference between malicious, derogatory and hateful acts and genuine freedom of expression.
In the wake of increasing Islamophobia, stringent measures are needed to counter this trend. The role of the United Nations and other multilateral bodies such as the OIC may prove helpful in ensuring an amicable global environment.
Abdul Moiz Dar
Gujranwala
There has been a decades-long trend of politicians pursuing their interests at the expense of the people’s welfare...
The recent IMF deal ought to elicit some sober reflection about how our economy has been run these past few decades...
I am writing to express my concern over the damaged and dusty furniture in Karachi University. As a student, I have...
In the last 10 years, the rapid advancement in the development of private housing societies has badly damaged the...
Unfortunately, several rural health centres, dispensaries and basic health units in the upper region of Sindh have...
Sindh, like the rest of the country, faced catastrophic rainfall and floods in 2022. Scores lost their lives, many...