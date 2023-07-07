Rising hate

The recent desecration of the Holy Quran by an individual in Sweden has offended Muslims across the globe. The West needs to understand that there is a difference between malicious, derogatory and hateful acts and genuine freedom of expression.

In the wake of increasing Islamophobia, stringent measures are needed to counter this trend. The role of the United Nations and other multilateral bodies such as the OIC may prove helpful in ensuring an amicable global environment.

Abdul Moiz Dar

Gujranwala