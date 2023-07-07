Unconstrained

In the last 10 years, the rapid advancement in the development of private housing societies has badly damaged the agricultural sector. The expansion of housing developments threatens the most important sector of our economy and our food security. It not only leads to the loss of agricultural land but is also depriving these lands of access to fresh water, making the farms that do remain harder to sustain.

While real-estate development is necessary due to urban growth, it is crucial to find the right balance between development and sustainability. Furthermore, there is also the problem that much of this development is driven by financial speculation rather than to provide housing. This type of development ought to be limited.

M Umair Khan

Islamabad