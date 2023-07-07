Out-of-stock

Unfortunately, several rural health centres, dispensaries and basic health units (BHUs) in the upper region of Sindh have been facing a shortage of essential medicines. The scarcity of medicines has left these health delivery centres unable to facilitate patients, who are being forced to rely on private drug stores instead. Sources said only 20-39 per cent medicines listed by the government in the essential drugs category were available in the dispensary.
Furthermore, in the villages of the region, many are being forced to purchase fake medicines from dubious sellers at exorbitant prices. Aside from the fact that these people are basically being robbed, this is incredibly dangerous to the public well-being. Serious efforts must be made by the health authorities to overcome this shortage of medicines.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
