Divergence

July 07, 2023

The privileged classes and the political elite have greeted the recent IMF deal with great jubilation. For them, the latest arrangement means the good times are not over yet.

For ordinary people, the various figures and statements surrounding the deal are hard to decipher. They are left to wonder if this is yet another false dawn or if their lives will actually improve this time.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi