The latest Global Peace Index, annually released by the Institute for Economics and Peace, reveals that global conflict claimed over 238,000 lives last year, representing a staggering 96 per cent surge in conflict-related deaths compared to the previous year. This alarming statistic underscores the profound impact of two exceptionally lethal wars in Ethiopia and Ukraine. The significant escalation in fatalities resulting from global conflicts necessitates immediate attention and concerted action from the international community and all stakeholders. It is imperative for global actors to prioritize peaceful resolutions, promote diplomacy and lend support to initiatives aimed at curbing violence. Only through collaborative endeavours can we strive for a more peaceful and secure world that benefits everyone.

Sajjad Rizvi

Lahore