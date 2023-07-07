Contaminated waters

Among the many things Pakistani citizens have had to worry about, contaminated water has been high on the list for many years. In fact, the lack of potable water has been a sustained challenge in the country, with millions in major cities in Pakistan without access to clean water or even running water. A study released by the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) in 2021 reported that an alarming 93 per cent of drinking water is contaminated in Karachi. Two years have passed since, and the recent gastroenteritis outbreak in a Malir village shows that no meaningful action has been taken so far to improve the health conditions of Karachi’s residents. Health experts have confirmed that the rise in cases is due to the consumption of contaminated water and other unhealthy food items. According to news reports, over 4,200 patients who visited the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Civil Hospital (CHK) and Indus Hospital in less than a week were showing signs of gastroenteritis. While there are multiple factors responsible for the city’s water problems, lack of accountability is a major issue that has allowed authorities to turn its back on its citizens.

Providing clean and healthy water to households through properly built pipelines is the government’s job. But over the years Karachi has seen this having been outsourced to private water companies and the infamous tanker mafia. As taps ran dry and the available linewater started bearing an awful stench, most people were forced to buy water bottles and tankers to meet their daily needs. This shift made the government lenient, which has not taken any laudable initiative to provide safe water to people. The water available through various other means is also not the healthiest. Lack of regulations and minimal steps required to start a business setup means that there are neighbourhoods where companies are selling water that is unfit for human consumption. And yet the crackdown on such profiteers has not made it to the government’s to-do list.

Medical conditions like acute watery diarrhoea and cholera can become life-threatening if treatment does not start timely. Most health experts have shared that one of the reasons for an increase in such cases is unhygienic conditions created after animal slaughter. This calls for the government to come up with a plan to deal with such cases. The fact that slaughtering is allowed in residential areas without any plan for thorough cleaning of the space is an invitation to the outbreak of many dangerous diseases and viruses. The government should analyze all aspects and take steps to create a safe environment for residents. The recently appointed mayor of the city has also assumed the role of chairperson of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB). All eyes are on the visibly motivated mayor to tackle the city’s water woes.