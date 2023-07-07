Building harmony

With the police having nominated PTI Chairman Imran Khan in cases regarding the attack on GHQ, military installations etc, former PM Nawaz Sharif seemingly set to return, and the EU's Election Observation Mission saying it is unclear whether there will be general elections in the country in 2023, political fortunes have changed in the country. But what has not changed is the political polarization that has followed Pakistan's politics now for a number of years and having risen to an unbearable level the past one year. There has never really been a clearer need for harmony and some degree of political consensus in the country as there is at the moment: with politics and a society in disarray even if there has been some effort to put together a united political front on many issues (such as the economy). While over the years Pakistan has witnessed political turmoil, power struggles, and a lack of consensus among its political actors, what it now needs is a healing touch: and fostering political harmony can pave the way for sustainable progress, national cohesion, and socioeconomic development.

In this situation, the meeting in Islamabad between seven key political parties -- including PMLN, PPP, PTI, ANP, NDM and MQM -- which agreed on a need to end their animosity and perhaps even work towards a Truth and Reconciliation Commission, is a welcome step. The parties reportedly reached a consensus on organizing an All Parties Conference (APC) to address the challenge of politically-motivated extremist language that may incite hatred and violence. Any effort towards building peace across political lines and bringing divided people together would be welcome. We have already seen violence as a result of these divisions and a threat to our democratic future. The events of the past few months need to somehow be smoothed over in one way or the other. Precisely how this can be achieved will need to be worked out by the parties and their leaders.

But political parties must remember that their task goes beyond filling seats and positions for themselves. It also involves building a nation. This can only happen in an environment that encourages people to talk openly and in good faith on all the matters which confront the country. It is also essential that we develop points on which there is national agreement. This should include, first and foremost, an accord on sticking to the constitution and all that it lays down. The hostility between supporters of different political groups is another. It is time to repair the damage. We should all understand that this cannot happen instantly. It will need the effort of not only political leaders but also social workers, community leaders and others with influence to make this work. There is a need to reinforce democratic institutions by ensuring their independence, transparency, and effectiveness. This includes strengthening the judiciary, electoral processes, and parliamentary oversight to prevent the concentration of power and promote accountability. This is why any step that encourages political parties to engage in constructive dialogue and consensus-building is welcome. Engaging in inclusive policymaking and avoiding confrontational politics will lead to better governance and stability. The fact that the PTI too was represented in this consensus meeting is a positive. One hopes all parties realize that politics is the art of the possible. The inflexibility by Imran Khan ever since the vote of no-confidence and his unwillingness to sit with the government has led him down a dangerous path that has left him more isolated than ever before. Pakistan cannot sustain politics of acrimony, hatred and vengeance anymore. If in a post-truth world, a Truth And Reconciliation Commission is a bit much to ask, can we at least have some form of reconciliation among our political stakeholders?