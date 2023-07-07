Rupee inches up

KARACHI: The rupee on Thursday gained against the dollar amid a sluggish demand from importers and a positive sentiment after the International Monetary Fund confirmed that its executive board will convene on July 12 to discuss a nine-month standby arrangement for Pakistan.

In the interbank market, the local unit ended at 277.04 per dollar, 0.13 percent stronger than Wednesday’s close of 277.41.

The domestic currency gained one rupee to close at 280 per dollar in the open market.

“Exports and remittance inflows improved supplies and decreased importers' demand for dollars, which supported the rupee's appreciation versus the greenback,” said a currency dealer.

The last step in formalising the agreement contained in the IMF staff-level accord would take place at the IMF Executive Board meeting, he added.

Last week, Pakistan clinched a deal with the IMF for a $3 billion standby arrangement.

During an event, Governor State Bank of Pakistan emphasised that a bank could only release import payments equivalent to the amount of foreign currency it earns (through exports and remittances), said Chase Securities in a note.

“This approach ensures that the current account deficit remains under control, preventing unrestricted imports,” it said.

SBP will actively manage the current account, and it is possible that imports may be more freely allowed once inflows from the IMF and friendly countries are received, according to the note. “Nevertheless, our channel checks indicate that businesses are not currently experiencing significant delays in imports, as payments are gradually being permitted.”