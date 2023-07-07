TDAP conducts online inspection

KARACHI: Agro and Food Division of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has conducted an online on the spot inspection of cherry orchards and cold treatment facilities in Gilgit, Sargodha, and Bhalwal Region, a statement said on Thursday.

The inspection, conducted in collaboration with the Department of Plant Protection, was a much awaited activity after signing of a phytosanitary protocol between China and Pakistan in October 31, 2022, pertaining to the export of fresh cherries from Pakistan to China.

Representatives of DPP, TDAP, Commercial Section of Pakistan to Bejing, Department of Agriculture GB, and other stakeholders attended the inspection conducted online via Zoom.

From the Chinese side, officials of General Administration of Customs of China attended the online inspection, wherein different questions raised by the chinese inspectors were answered. From TDAP, Nazir Ali, Assistant Director TDAP GB, facilitated the session in the Gilgit Region. Hafiz Kamran , Assistant Director Faisalabad, facilitated the session in the Sargodha and Bhalwal Region.