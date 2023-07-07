Quality human resource

LAHORE: Pakistan is a skill starved country with low literacy rates. To improve literacy, the focus must be on quality primary education. However, it is essential to also invest in both skill education and tertiary education to address different aspects of the country’s needs.

We do allocate huge funds for primary education, but the quality of teaching is highly substandard in public schools that results in wastage of resources and wastage of talent of the young generation. The allocation for skill education is dismally low and is directed towards obsolete skills, which are of no use to the modern industries.

Funds allocations for tertiary education are adequate, but the resources are directed towards producing graduates for clerical work where the jobs are not available. The emphasis should be on producing highly skilled professionals for industry and research institutes.

Investing in skill education programmes is essential for addressing immediate skill gaps in the workforce. Skill education focuses on providing practical training and vocational skills to individuals, enabling them to acquire specific competencies required for various industries. This type of education is typically more hands-on and geared towards developing technical skills.

By investing in skill education, Pakistan can bridge the skill gap. Skill education programmes can provide training in areas where there is a shortage of skilled workers.

This helps address immediate labour market demands and boosts economic growth. By equipping individuals with practical skills, they become more employable, thereby reducing unemployment rates and poverty levels.

Skill education also encourages entrepreneurship by providing aspiring entrepreneurs with the necessary knowledge and skills to start and manage their own businesses. This can lead to further job creation and economic development.

Tertiary education cannot be neglected. Investing in tertiary education is also crucial for the long-term development of a skill-starved country. Tertiary education refers to higher education institutions such as universities, colleges, and technical institutes. These institutions offer academic programmes and degrees in various fields.

Tertiary education offers specialised knowledge and expertise in specific disciplines, allowing individuals to develop advanced skills. This includes professions that require in-depth theoretical understanding, research capabilities, critical thinking, and innovation.

Universities and research institutions play a significant role in driving innovation, research, and development. Investment in tertiary education supports research initiatives, which can lead to technological advancements, scientific breakthroughs, and improvements in various sectors.

Tertiary education helps develop future leaders, professionals, and experts in various fields. It produces a skilled workforce capable of assuming leadership roles, driving policy changes, and implementing strategic initiatives that contribute to the country’s development.

There is a huge gap between the needs of the industries and the types of human resource we produce in Pakistan. The industry-academia linkages are weak.

The state and the entrepreneurs are not on the same page on many issues related to the quality of human resource. Pakistan can produce numerous products for the global markets, but the absence of required skilled and highly skilled manpower is the main impediment in establishing those projects.

Both skill education and tertiary education are vital for a skill-starved country. Skill education addresses immediate labour market demands and provides practical training, while tertiary education focuses on advanced skill development, research, innovation, and leadership.

Balancing investments in both areas can help uplift the country’s workforce, promote economic growth, and foster long-term development.