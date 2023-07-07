Stocks hit 44,000 points mark after 14 months

Stocks rose over 1 percent on Thursday, crossing 44,000 points mark at the benchmark index after 14 months, on hopes for new bilateral and multilateral financing after a staff level agreement with the IMF, traders said.

Pakistan’s sovereign debt insurance costs falling on IMF-backed confidence and an increased interest in blue chip scrips also contributed in a bullish close.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed higher by 626.01 or 1.44 percent to 44,178.85 points against 43,552.84 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 44,212.77 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 43,550.14 points.

“After a tug of war between bullish and bearish clans in the last two previous sessions, bulls finally made their stronghold at Pakistan equities by breaking the 44k psychological level, after the gap of almost 56 weeks,” Ali Najib, an analyst at Topline Securities, said.

After the opening bell, PSX started the business on a positive note, stayed green almost throughout the day and settled the day at the 44,179 level after comprehensively penetrating into the 44k zone.

“The aforesaid closing may unlock further upside if the market closes the week above 44k level tomorrow, being the last day of the day week,” he added.

The fixture of the IMF board of directors meeting to consider and subsequent approval of Pakistan’s $3 billion SBA in the upcoming week (Wednesday, Jul 12) provided further fuel to the bullish fire ignited post-IMF deal, according to Najib.

The KSE-30 index also increased by 275.20 points or 1.78 percent to 15,7745.43 points against 15,499.23 points.

Traded shares decreased by 54 million shares to 297.822 million shares from 351.181 million shares. The trading value increased to Rs12.428 billion from Rs12.014 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs6.691 trillion from Rs6.615 trillion. Out of 335 companies active in the session, 200 closed in green, 112 in red and 23 remained unchanged.

Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp, said, “Stocks closed bullish in the earnings season led by selected blue chip scrips as investors weigh dropping 5-year CDS [Credit Default Swap], Barclays market weigh on Pakistan Sovereign Bonds, and hopes new financing from other bilateral and multilateral agencies after IMF SBA.”

He said surging forex reserves and an expected fall in CPI inflation amid a surge in the rupee had played a catalyst role in the bullish close.

The highest increase was recorded in Mehmood Tex. shares, which rose by Rs43.15 to Rs725 per share, followed by Shield Corp., which increased by Rs21.97 to Rs314.86 per share. A significant decline was noted in Pak Services, which fell by Rs52.12 to Rs756.68 per share, followed by Bata (Pak), which decreased by Rs34 to Rs1,760 per share.

“Buying interest in blue chip stocks namelu LUCK, ENGRO, OGDC, PPL, HUBC, and MEBL led the rally. However, market turnover declined,” Muhammad Shuja Qureshi at JS Global said. “The index could face resistance around 44,500-600 level, therefore, investors are advised to book gains around these levels and then wait for dips to take fresh positions.”

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 28.845 million shares which closed higher by 3 paisas to Rs1.21 per share. It was followed by Pak Elektron with 16.169 million shares, which closed up by 27 paisas to Rs10.66 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Pak Petroleum, Bank Al-Falah, Oil & Gas Dev., Soneri Bank Ltd, Pak Refinery, Cnergyico PK, Ghani Glo Hol and Hub Power Co.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 60.092 million shares from 82.100 million shares.