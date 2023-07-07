SBP reserves rise by $393m to $4.5 billion

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank increased by $393 million to $4.462 billion in the week ending June 30, the State Bank of Pakistan reported on Thursday.

The total reserves of the country rose by $405 million to $9.745 billion. The reserves of commercial banks increased by $12 million to $5.282 billion.

The SBP ascribed an increase in the foreign exchange reserves to the receipt of official inflows.

The country paid China $1.3 billion in external debt last month, but as per the arrangement with Pakistan, China refinanced it with Pakistan to increase its dwindling foreign exchange reserves and prevent default.

June was the due date for $1.3 billion in Chinese commercial loans. According to the schedule, Pakistan paid $300 million in debt to the Bank of China and $1 billion to the China Development Bank. China has refinanced the $1.3 billion in maturing commercial loans that Pakistan requested be refinanced quickly. Of the total money, $1.3 billion was received last month.

The reserves are expected to improve as a result of the IMF deal.

The governor of the State Bank of Pakistan Jameel Ahmad at an event on Tuesday said the IMF bailout will help shore up the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

He said Pakistan paid all of its debts to foreign creditors on time, and anticipated improved flows, which would be advantageous.

The cost of insuring Pakistan’s sovereign debt against default has dropped significantly due to foreign investors' growing confidence that Pakistan's default risk has been eliminated, at least until it is an International Monetary Fund programme.

Last week, Pakistan clinched a staff-level agreement with the IMF to release $3 billion in critical bailout funds after a long drawn-out review process for the cash-strapped economy since November last year.

The Extended Financing Facility programme, which was signed in 2019, expired on Friday, therefore the agreement is under a Stand-By Arrangement (SBA).

The Executive Board will meet on July 12, 2023, to discuss details about a nine-month Standby Arrangement, according to the IMF announcement to the media. The agreement stated in the IMF Staff Level accord will be finalised during this meeting. Therefore, it will be the government's responsibility to carry out the program's requirements going forward.

The IMF SBA has reduced the sovereign credit risk of Pakistani bonds. The same is reflected in the prices of Eurobonds, which have appreciated sharply post-SBA.

Pakistan's 5-year Credit Default Swap (CDS) dropped by 1,240 bps [basis points] to 4,676 bps on July 4, 2023, following an agreement with IMF.

Analysts said the IMF financing for nine months aids in regaining some investor confidence. Following the signing of this new agreement, funding from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and other bilateral and multilateral sources will start to flow in.

Additionally, this will help increase the nation's foreign exchange reserves.

Although the near-term default risk for Pakistan has significantly decreased, analysts are nonetheless worried about the medium-term prospects. As Pakistan faces $25 billion in debt repayments in the year beginning in July, Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings perceive persistent dangers to the country's financial stability.

“Pakistan will require significant additional financing besides the IMF disbursements to meet its debt maturities and finance an economic recovery,” said Krisjanis Krustins, director of sovereigns for APAC at Fitch. “While the IMF likely sought and received assurances for such financing, there is a risk that this could prove insufficient, particularly if current account deficits widen again.”