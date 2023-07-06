Zaka Ashraf gets cabinet nod to head PCB body

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Zaka Ashraf will head the 10-member PCB Management Committee (MC), the formation of which was approved by the Cabinet Division through circulation on Wednesday.

The ten-member Management Committee formed for a period of four months consists of Zaka Ashraf (ex-chairman PCB), Kalim Ullah Khan, Ashfaq Akhtar, Muhammad Mussadiq Islam, Azmat Pervez, Zaheer Abbas, Khurram Karim Somroo, Khawaja Nadeem, Mustafa Ramday and Zulfiqar Malik (all members).

“The Cabinet considered the summary dated 5th July 2023 submitted by the Inter-Provincial Coordination Division, which was circulated in terms of rule 17(1)(b) read with rule 19(1) of the Rules of Business, 1973 for ‘Appointment of Management Committee and Election Commissioner of Pakistan Cricket Board’ and approved the proposal at Para 7 of the summary.” Meanwhile, the first meeting of the newly-formed MC will take place at Cricket Headquarters Lahore under the chairmanship of Zaka Ashraf Thursday morning. “I am thankful to all including Prime Minister (Patron in Chief) for reposing trust in me,” Zaka Ashraf said while talking to The News after his appointment as the head of the newly formed MC. The summary moved by the Ministry of Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) to the PM office Wednesday says that in the wake of imminent international cricket events and major decisions at the International Council of Cricket (ICC) and to ensure seamless and efficient management at the helm of PCB, the Ministry proposes the Constitution of a new Management Committee for a period of four months as a measure to remove the difficulties arising out of the current scenario. Moreover, the inefficiency of the incumbent election commissioner of PCB has resulted in numerous litigations, which may hinder the smooth functioning of PCB and attract the attention of ICC which will not be in the interest of the country. Therefore, the ministry is of the considered view that Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana may be removed from his position as Election Commissioner of PCB and Mahmood lqbal Khakwani, Advocate, Supreme Court of Pakistan, may be appointed as the new Election Commissioner of PCB. The Federal Government later issued a separate notification in this regard. The PCB Management Committee was dissolved on completion of its extended tenure (Annex-VI) and the affairs were handed over to the Election Commissioner of PCB under Article 7(2) of the PCB Constitution, 2014. However, due to untimely and late decisions of the Election Commissioner, elections could not be held which was the prime function and responsibility on the part of the Election Commissioner of PCB. This has led to an uncertain scenario and the initiation of numerous litigations in various courts of law. Apparently, the erstwhile Management Committee and the present Election Commissioner failed to carry out the assigned functions in time resulting in creating an embarrassing situation for the Ministry as well as PCB.