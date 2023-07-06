COP28 president visits Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan will welcome Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the President of COP28 and UAE’s Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology today (Thursday), as a distinguished state guest for a daylong official visit.

According to a press release, this is the outcome of an official invitation extended by Senator Sherry Rehman, Federal Minister for Climate Change & Environmental Coordination, to share Pakistan’s progress on climate and environmental goals ahead of the COP28 conference in the UAE and build common ground for the global stocktake ahead in the context of Pakistan’s accelerated climate stress.

Minister Al Jaber will call upon Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during the official visit. The meeting will focus on Pakistan’s climate adaptation challenges, specifically its vulnerability to climate induced disasters, and the need for enabling greater international cooperation at the upcoming COP28 in the UAE.

Minister Sherry Rehman will host Al Jaber and the accompanying delegation for a bilateral meeting at the Ministry for Climate Change & Environmental Coordination and bring attention to Pakistan’s programmes and initiatives to prevent environmental degradation and building resilience through policy action. Energy transition cooperation will also be on the agenda. Minister Rehman will also share Pakistan’s vulnerability to accelerated climate impacts, and the need for a global re-set that enhances support for developing countries on the frontline of climate emergencies. Sultan Al Jaber will be accompanied by Hana Sayed Mohammad Alhashimi, the UAE Chief Climate Negotiator for both COP27 and COP28, as well as Majid Al Suwaidi, the Director-General and Special Representative of COP28. Additionally, Ahmed Mohammed Al Kaabi, the Assistant Under-Secretary for Oil, Gas and Mineral Resources from the Ministry

of Energy and Industry, and Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, the UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, will also be a part of the delegation.