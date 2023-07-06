Patients suffer as country faces shortage of life-saving drugs

ISLAMABAD: Despite a recent increase in the prices of medicines by the government, several life-saving drugs used for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric illnesses as well as other diseases are still not available in the market, causing immense hardships to patients.

“Carbamazepine is a first-line therapy for epileptic patients and used to manage and treat epilepsy, trigeminal neuralgia, and acute manic and mixed episodes in bipolar-I disorder. Unfortunately, this important and life-saving drug is not available for the last several months causing hardships for over 2.4 million epileptic patients in Pakistan,” Dr Abdul Malik, a senior neurologist, told The News on Wednesday.

Authorities in Pakistan recently increased the prices of essential medicines up to 14 percent and remaining all other medicines up to 20 percent to ensure their availability in Pakistan but some important medicines were still not available as manufacturers were not satisfied with the recent increase in the prices.

“We have around 2.4 million epileptic patients in Pakistan and Carbamazepine is a first-line therapy for them. Patients whose symptoms are controlled by this drug desperately need this medicine as alternate medicines have intolerable side effects,” Dr Abdul Malik said and deplored that despite being an essential medicine, Carbamazepine was not available in the country for the last several months.

According to pharmacists, not a single brand of any local or multinational company, which manufactures carbamazepine, is available in the market, adding daily thousands of people visit pharmacies in search for the important medicine.

Similarly, another important drug Lithium Carbonate, which is used to prevent suicide tendencies in patients of manic-depressive disorder (bipolar disorder) is also not available in the market, psychiatrists said and deplored that thousands of patients were in extreme agony due to the absence of important drug in Pakistan.

“Lithium Carbonate is the most important drug for over 4 million Pakistanis suffering from bipolar disorder. This drug prevents suicide and keeps their mood stabilized but not a single brand of this drug is available in the country,” Prof. Iqbal Afridi, a renowned psychiatrist and President of Pakistan Psychiatric Society (PPS), said.

According to him, healthcare practitioners are in constant touch with authorities and pharmaceutical companies for the availability of the important drug as hundreds of thousands of patients and their loved-ones are suffering from unavailability of this drug in the market.

“The government should ensure its production locally and allow its import from the neighbouring countries where it is cheap,” Prof Afridi added.

At the same time, another important drug Fondaparinux injection, which is used to prevent Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Pulmonary Embolism, is not available and patients are dying due to unavailability of the important drug, pharmacists said.

Some other important drugs, which are not available in the pharmacies across Pakistan include Ciclosporin for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Calan SR for the treatment of hypertension, injections for the treatment of infertility, cyclogest for treatment of premenstrual syndrome and Anti-D injection which is given to some infants at time of delivery to save their lives.

On the other hand, leading healthcare facilities said they are also facing an acute shortage of 10 most important and life-saving drugs, adding unavailability of these drugs is hampering their efforts to save the lives of critically-ill patients. “We are facing shortage of some life-saving drugs including Calcium Chloride, Norepinephrine, Protamine, Heparin, Rh(D) immune globulin, Streptokinase, Dactinomycin injection, Sodium Nitroprusside injection, Minocycline tablets and Morphine 30mg capsules,” said Salwa Ahsan, a senior pharmacist associated with a tertiary-care private health facility in Islamabad.

She said when they brought the issue of unavailability of these drugs into the notice of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), they were asked to import them on their own, which was not a sustainable solution.

“All these medicines are registered in Pakistan. When shortage occurs, DRAP says import these drugs on your own to meet your demands. Those who don’t or can’t import are left on the mercy of unregistered smuggled medicines or black market. Those who import, invest a heavy cost and then DRAP restricts them to dispense them on no profit, which is not possible”, she added.

DRAP officials said shortages of medicines is a routine phenomenon which occurs all over the world, including United States and European countries, where at a time some of the medicines are not available but different approaches are used to acquire them. “A person or hospital can apply for permission from DRAP to import any important drug, which is not available in the country,” the DRAP official informed.

The official said they were also in contact with pharmaceutical companies to ensure that the essential drugs, which are registered in the country, are regularly manufactured and made available to the people.