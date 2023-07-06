Greek boat tragedy a human rights issue: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umer Ata Bandial Wednesday termed the boat tragedy at Greek shores a matter of human rights, saying that simple people are being trapped by human smugglers, minting millions of rupees on the promise of jobs abroad.

A two-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial and Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi heard petitions on human smuggling, particularly trafficking of children.

The court directed law officers of all the provinces to submit comprehensive reports on measures taken for curbing human trafficking within a month, along with data on children out of schools.

During the course of hearing, the CJP observed that even women and children were also falling victim to human trafficking in the country. He asked the Ministry of Human Rights director general (DG) if any statistics were available with the government on trafficking of minors. “Unfortunately, no accurate data is available,” the official replied.

The chief justice observed that there was an ambiguity in the law enacted on human trafficking in 2018, adding that lack of a specialist force for implementation of the said law was the basic issue.

Zulfiqar Bhutta, counsel for one of the petitioners Zia Awan, told the court that kidnapping ratio had increased because of flourishing business of human organs. The

chief justice remarked that in south African countries, the said practice also existed.