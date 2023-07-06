NAB opens probe into Rs500bn PHPL loan, payments to IPPs

ISLAMABAD: In a significant development, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has started verification of a complaint against a former joint secretary of the Power Division, officials, and some Independent Power Plants (IPPs) on a Rs500 billion loan taken by PHPL (Power Holding Private Limited) from banks for making payments allegedly to favourite electricity generation companies.

The anti-graft body on Wednesday wrote to the secretary Power Division under the amended NAB Act 2022, seeking information about certain officials of the Power Division, IPPs, regarding the Rs500 billion loan that the PHPL secured to pay huge amounts to favourite companies.

According to the Power Division officials, NAB received a complaint in 2018 against the-then Joint Secretary Zargham Ishaq, who was also holding the charge of PHPL.

The NAB initiated the inquiry in 2021 and obtained relevant information from the Power Division about the PHPL loan, assets of IPPs and some senior PHPL officers, particularly its joint secretary Zargham Ishaq, from 2010 to 2020.

When contacted, Zargham Ishaq said that the NAB was undertaking complaint verification against an anonymous complainant in 2018.

He said the Power Division gave all the desired information about the loan, payments made to IPPs and our assets when the NAB initiated the inquiry in 2021.

The anti-graft organisation has once again resumed investigations and the Power Division will provide the same information already given. Ishaq, however, said he was ready to personally appear before NAB to satisfy them on the issue.