China asks Pakistan to get ML-1 financing in yuan

ISLAMABAD: China has asked Pakistan to secure the financing of the multibillion-dollar Mainline-1 (ML-1) project in 100 percent Chinese currency RMB.

Earlier, Pakistan had floated the option to divide the financing of ML-1 on the basis of 50:50 percent in US dollars and Chinese RMB. However, China flatly refused to accommodate this demand and asked for the financing of ML-1 only in Chinese currency. Despite hectic efforts, the financing agreement of ML-1 could not be finalised in the last several years.

“Pakistan and China may move forward on this project in the upcoming Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting in China on July 11, 2023,” top official sources confirmed while talking to The News here on Wednesday.

China wants 100 percent financing of ML-1 in the RMB, streamlining of tracks and full control over the route and operation of ML-1 after its construction for a certain period.

The sources also said that the minutes of the last 11th JCC meeting held between Pakistan and China could not be signed. They have been pending due to non-confirmation of the safety and security sections.

Similarly, a project of Digital Terrestrial Multimedia Broadcast (DTMB) being developed by the Chinese side on a grant-in-aid basis at Murree, Cherat and Kala Shah Kaku is pending. The company had applied for NOC for access to these sites which is pending since December 2022. Due to the non-availability of NOC, technical teams could not visit the areas to carry out installation, commissioning and integration activities.

When contacted, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal said: “It is an extraordinary JCC to celebrate the decade of CPEC. It will review the progress of the past ten years. We will have a discussion with Chinese NDRC and other departments separately.”

According to the official announcement, Ahsan Iqbal is set to embark on a four-day official visit to China from July 8 to attend the special commemorative 12th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) to be held on July 11 to mark the 10-year celebrations of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

On Wednesday, the planning minister reviewed progress over the special 12th JCC. It was attended by the Planning Secretary Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Chief Economist of Pakistan, who is also Executive Director of CPEC, Dr Nadeem Javaid and representatives from all the relevant ministries and divisions.

It may be noted that since the government came into power in April last year, CPEC, which remained suspended by the previous government, has been revived. Several projects of power, infrastructure, water and others have been completed in Gwadar, which are ready for groundbreaking.

The 12th JCC is a special event aimed to commemorate the decade of CPEC celebrations, said the planning minister, while appreciating the contribution of Chinese officials and workers to CPEC during this whole journey, which started in 2013 and still continues.