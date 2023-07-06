FIA arrests 5 Pakistanis who worked in Israel for up to 7 years

KARACHI: Five Pakistanis who worked in Israel for up to seven years were arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Crime Circle from Mirpurkhas for illegally migrating to Israel.
The arrested suspects are among the eight Pakistanis booked in five cases under sections of the Passport Act 1974 and Emigration Ordinance 1979.
Raids for the arrest of remaining suspects are being made.
The suspects illegally migrated to Israel by traveling through different countries like Turkey, Kenya, and Sri Lanka, and found employment there.
They entered Israel on a European visa through Jordan, with the help of an Israeli agent, with each of them paying Rs300,000 to Rs400,000. The arrested suspects, identified as Noman Siddiqui, Kamil Noor, Kamran Siddiqui, Mohammad Zeeshan and Mohammad Anwer, worked as helpers and car washers in Tel Aviv for four to seven years.
They used to send money back to their families in Pakistan through Western Union. The suspects used to visit Pakistan on a connecting flight from Jordan and Dubai to Karachi airport.
