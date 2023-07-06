Court summons Imran in Toshakhana case today

A photograph of the Toshakhana gifts received by PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — Geo News

ISLAMABAD. Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ), Islamabad, Humayun Dilawar, has issued a notice to former prime minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case, summoning him in a personal capacity at 8:00 am on Thursday (today).

The court has also issued notices to PTI lawyers Khawaja Haris, Barrister Gohar and Faisal Farid Chaudhry.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the trial court to again decide the maintainability of the Toshakhana case within seven days after hearing Imran Khan. The PTI chairman had challenged the admissibility of the Toshakhana case before the IHC which set aside the verdict of the lower court. The IHC bench had stated that the trial court dismissed the petition of the former prime minister on weak grounds. The bench asked the lower court to consider the petition of Imran Khan as pending.