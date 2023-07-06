SC allows PIA to recruit 205 professionals

An aeroplane of the national flag carrier of Pakistan is seen in this file photo. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Wednesday allowed the recruitment of 205 new professionals by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) but postponed the matter of 45 other recruitments.

A two-member bench of the apex court — comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsen and Justice Ayesha A Malik — heard the PIA’s plea, seeking permission for recruitment of of 250 professionals including pilots, cabin crew, IT specialists, finance and management officials. The court permitted the national flag carrier to recruit pilots, cabin crew and IT specialists in a transparent manner. Justice Ayesha A Malik asked if the management was not able to pay its dues, then why it was making more recruitments.

Justice Ijazul Ahsen observed that the quality of service of the national flag carrier was not up to the mark and that the fresh recruitments will further burden the organization with over Rs90 million.

Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Amir Hayat, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PIA, submitted that the national flag carrier had made an effective planning for its improvement adding that the organization had made a profit of Rs3 billion in the last six months. He further apprised the court that the PIA flights were operating on profitable routes and soon it will start flight operations on international and national routes. Justice Ijazul Ahsen observed that the flight staff of other airlines was less and asked whether the new recruitments will be on permanent or on contractual basis.

The CEO replied that the new recruitments will be made on renewable contract basis for one year. It is pertinent to mention that earlier, the court while hearing the case had banned fresh recruitments.