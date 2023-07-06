NAB recovers Rs440m in housing society corruption case

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau in Lahore has successfully recovered Rs440 million in a corruption case.

As part of the investigation, the NAB had previously frozen 22 kanals of land. The Accountability Court in Lahore has now approved the sale of the property for Rs440 million. An amount of Rs50 million will be submitted in the name of the NAB chairman while the remaining Rs390 million is expected to be received within seven days, as per the court's orders.

The corruption reference was filed by the NAB Lahore against the accused, who is the owner of a housing society. The case involved allegations of cheating the public at large.

During the inquiry and investigation, approximately 275 victims came forward to claim their money.

After concluding the investigation, the NAB had filed a corruption reference in the accountability court in Lahore in 2019, with the housing society owner as the primary accused in the case.

To recover the embezzled funds from the accused, the court approved the sale of the frozen property for Rs440 million, which will be distributed among the 275 victims of the case.