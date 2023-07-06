Barring election from more than 2 seats: Standing committee clears bill for passage from NA

ISLAMABAD: The Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Law and Justice has given a go-ahead to the private member’s bill of Maulana Akbar Chitrali with approval of the bill for its passage from the National Assembly. The bill, ‘The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (Article 223)’ is against participation of any candidate in elections from more than two seats.

Following passage of the bill from the committee, it would be presented in the National Assembly for approval. But being a constitutional amendment, two-thirds majority was needed for its passage from the house.

A meeting of the committee was held with its Chairman Chaudhry Mahmood Bashir Virk in the chair. The committee considered the bill, “The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (Article 223)’, moved by Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali. After detailed deliberations, the committee recommended that the bill might be passed by the Assembly. Through the amendment to Article 223 of the Constitution, the bill stated, “Anything contained in clause (1) shall not prevent any person from being a candidate for maximum two seats, either in one Assembly or two Assemblies at the same time. But if he is elected on both seats, then he will resign from one seat within 30 days after declaration of result of the second seat amongst the two seats; if he does not resign, then after expiry of 30 days, his first seat will stand vacant.

“And if he has been elected on both seals on the same day, then his/her seat except the seat for which his nomination for election was submitted later, will stand vacant.

The committee also considered a bill, “The Public Properties (Removal of Encroachments) Bill, 2021 Ordinance No. XVII of 2021 (Government Bill)”. After detailed deliberations, the ministry preferred to withdraw the same. The committee recommended that the bill might not be passed by the assembly.

The committee did not consider the bills, “The Constitution (Twenty Sixth Amendment) Bill. 2021 (Government Bill); The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2023 (Amendment 140), moved by Ms Asiya Azeem, MNA; The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2023 (Article 51 and 59), moved by Noor-ul-Haq Tanveer, MNA”, and deferred the same.

The committee considered a bill, “The Muslim Family (Amendment) Bill, 2023 (Section 4)”, moved by Syed Javed Husnain, MNA, and the “Muslim Family Laws (Amendment), 2022 (Amendment 5-A)”, moved by Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, MNA.

After detailed deliberations, mover preferred to withdraw the same, hence recommended that the bill may not be passed by the Assembly.

The committee considered a bill, “The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2023 (Article 76)”, moved by Syed Javed Hussain, MNA. After detailed deliberations, the committee recommended that the bill as amended may be passed by the Assembly.

MNAs Usman Ibrahim, Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha, Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Kishwar Zehra, Syed Javed Hussain and Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice, and staff attended the meeting.