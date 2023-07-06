KP govt imposes ban on issuing NOCs to outgoing employees of MTIs

PESHAWAR: The caretaker government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday put a ban on issuing no objection certificate to the employees of medical teaching institutions (MTIs) resigning from their jobs.

There are reports that some senior officials in the management of the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) have decided to resign after replacement of the chairman of the board of governors.

The caretaker government replaced Dr Nausherwan Burki, an architect of the health reforms initiated in the first government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in 2014, and appointed a retired dermatologist Dr Zubair Khan.

A notification issued by the provincial health department stated, “Advisor to Chief Minister on Health is pleased to impose ban on issuance of no objection certificate/ acceptance of resignation of MTIS employees working under the control of various Medical Teaching Institutions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

The government has replaced chairmen of MTIs, Lady Reading Hospital and Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad and certain members of others board of the tertiary care hospitals.

When contacted, a government official told The News there was nothing wrong in the notification saying since the previous administration had made many important decisions including procurement worth billions of rupees and appointed hundreds of employees, therefore the new set would like them to be present during handing over and taking over ceremony.