Security for Muharram reviewed

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Dr. Akbar Nasir, said Wednesday that fighting against the criminal mafia should the first priority of the police to provide serene atmosphere to the people, a police spokesman said.

The IGP while chairing a meeting before Muharram, said that though the police are facing different challenges including terrorism, but a cop has capability to counter any threat from the mafias with his commitment with his duty and responsibility to provide fearless ambience to the public. He asked the police command to edify the jawans about the real liability not to surrender in front of the law breaching criminals. IGP presided over a crime meeting at the Central Police Office, the spokesman said. The meeting was attended by CPO (Headquarters) Malik Awais Ahmed, SSP (Operations) Malik Jameel Zafar, AIG (Operations) Saud Khan, zonal DPOs, SDPOs and in-charge of all police stations.

The IGP reviewed the performance of all divisions thoroughly and emphasized the significance of proactive measures to prevent crime. Those officers who exhibited poor performance were strongly reprimanded, underlining the commitment to ensuring efficiency and effectiveness within the police force.