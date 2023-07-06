Inundation may play havoc with poor people lives

Rawalpindi: Heavy rainfall as is being expected in this region of the country and water inundation in a number of localities particularly in the low-lying areas in town may play havoc in the lives of poor people causing spread of a number of infections.

The collection of heavily contaminated water in streets and houses and the waste water flooding out of Nullah Leh in result of heavy rainfall may cause infections including cholera, typhoid, dysentery, gastroenteritis, hepatitis A and E, shigellosis and giardiasis along with increasing chances of breeding of vectors causing serious health threats. To avoid serious infections and ailments, individuals should take extraordinary preventive measures well in time and must keep their living spaces clean, said Head of Department of Infectious Diseases at Holy Family Hospital Professor Dr. Muhammad Mujeeb Khan while talking to ‘The News’ on Wednesday.

He added the contaminated water accumulated in streets and houses may carry Salmonela that cause illnesses such as typhoid fever, paratyphoid fever and food-borne illness.

Shigella infection occurs through ingestion, fecal–or­al contamination, and studies reveal that fewer than 100 bacterial cells can be enough to cause an infection. Shigella causes dysentery and destruction of the epithelial cells of the intestinal mucosa. Dr. Mujeeb said the contaminated water may cause cholera, an infection in the small intestine caused by bacterium vibrio cholerae. Its main symptoms are watery diarrhoea and vomiting that can lead to rapid dehydration and electrolyte imbalance, and death in some cases. People must be aware of the fact that the transmission of cholera occurs primarily by drinking water or eating food that has been contaminated by the feces (waste product) of an infected person, including one with no apparent symptoms.